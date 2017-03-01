Ahead Of March Madness, Downtown Sacramento Maps Missing Golden 1 Center

March 1, 2017 11:32 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just weeks ahead of the March Madness tournament At Golden 1 Center that’s expected to draw thousands of visitors, several prominent downtown Sacramento tourism maps still do not show the new arena exists.

The old maps show the demolished Westfield shopping center in the spot where the Golden 1 Center now stands.

“It should have a Golden 1 logo, or star, or ‘Home of the Kings,'” Sacramento visitor Pat Murphy said. “So that map doesn’t do you any good.”

Sacramento’s Economic Development Department is responsible for the three outdated maps. Spokeswoman Linda Tucker said the city added 60 new “way-finding” signs to downtown Sacramento but the old maps will require re-construction and can’t be simply updated.

