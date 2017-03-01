Carmichael Man, 22, Killed In Crash On Highway 50

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
The scene was on the eastbound side of the freeway near the Howe Avenue exit. CHP says, a little after midnight, a car heading east on the freeway crashed into the south side guardrail. The car came to a rest with the driver’s side facing oncoming traffic. A second car was about to exit at Howe Avenue and didn’t spot the totaled car in time.
The driver hit the brakes, but still smashed right into the driver's door area of the first car.
The impact knocked the first car’s engine out and into the number 5 lane of the freeway, which was then hit by a third car.
CHP says the driver, a 22-year-old Carmichael man, of the first car wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries, while the third driver escaped without harm.
All three crashes are considered separate investigations, CHP says. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.