Local Transgenger Woman Killed In New Orleans

March 1, 2017 4:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS (CBS13) — Sacramento performer Chyna Gibson has been shot and killed in New Orleans, CBS13 has confirmed.

Her body was found in a parking lot during Mardi Gras festivities Saturday evening, according to a police report. She was 31 years old.

The murder of Gibson comes amid calls from GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for increased media coverage of cases in which transgender Americans have been killed, citing eight that have occurred in 2017 thus far.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist with the costs associated with Gibson’s Funeral.

