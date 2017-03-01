Sharks Acquire F Jannik Hansen In Trade From Canucks

March 1, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Hockey, Jannik Hansen, Nikolay Goldobin, San Jose, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks. Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional draft pick.

General manager Doug Wilson called the 30-year-old Hansen a versatile winger who plays with speed and will help the Sharks at both ends of the ice as they make their push to the playoffs.

Hansen has six goals and seven assists in 28 games this season. He was scratched before the Canucks game Tuesday night against Detroit as a precaution.

Goldobin was a first-round pick in 2014 who had 41 points in 46 games in the AHL this season.

The Canucks also get a conditional 2017 fourth-round pick that will become a first-rounder if San Jose wins the Stanley Cup.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia