Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Kevin Durant’s injury and what it means for the rest of the Warriors season. The guys also talked about Matt Barnes singing with the Warriors for their postseason run. Next, the guys talked some NFL with Colin Kaepernick likely becoming a free agent, and some moves that teams might make this off season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-11.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Oakland giving the NFL an updated stadium plan, and if the City can keep the team. Next, the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.” The fellas also took some time previewing the Kings game tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-21.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys invite Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about Amar’e Stoudemire’s homophobic comments, Kevin Durant’s injury, and other NBA news. The guys then went to the NFL and the reports of Jimmy Garopallo possibly staying with the Patriots. They also talked about the NFL possibly loosening up on celebration penalties. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-31.mp3

