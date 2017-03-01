“Who Cares How The Sausage Is Made, It Still Tastes Good.”: The Lo-Down – 3/1

March 1, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NFL, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Kevin Durant’s injury and what it means for the rest of the Warriors season.  The guys also talked about Matt Barnes singing with the Warriors for their postseason run. Next, the guys talked some NFL with Colin Kaepernick likely becoming a free agent, and some moves that teams might make this off season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #13 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Los Angeles Lakers at Power Balance Pavilion on December 26, 2011 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Oakland giving the NFL an updated stadium plan, and if the City can keep the team. Next, the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.” The fellas also took some time previewing the Kings game tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots take the field prior to Super Bowl XLVIII at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys invite Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about Amar’e Stoudemire’s homophobic comments, Kevin Durant’s injury, and other NBA news.  The guys then went to the NFL and the reports of Jimmy Garopallo possibly staying with the Patriots. They also talked about the NFL possibly loosening up on celebration penalties.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

