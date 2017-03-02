A Young Team; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/2

March 2, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Hield, Dave Joerger, NFL Combine, Sacramento Kings, Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hour one of the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie featured Head Coach Dave Joerger. Listen as Dave gives his thoughts on the direction of the team, especially now that they are a very young team on paper and on the floor. Plus, how he handles tough losses like last nights loss vs the Brooklyn Nets. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie.

 

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In hour two of the show, former scout Chris Landry joined the show for his weekly appearance. Hear Chris break down the news and notes around the NFL combine, as well as the latest news from the busiest league in sports.

Listen to hour two here: 

 

Hour 3 

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s an all NBA third hour, with the fellas breaking down the future of some of the young players in the NBA, how the Warriors can fare without Durant and who they should start in place of Durant after signing former Kings F Matt Barnes. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM PT only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour three here: 

 

Hour 4

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings walkls off the floor during a timeout against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on November 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hour four is an action packed NBA hour with the Head Coach of the Reno Big Horns and former King Darrick Martin. Plus Doug and Grant take a look at the last spot in the western conference playoff race by breaking down the  all the teams in the running remaining schedule. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia