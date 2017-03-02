A Young Team; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/2

Hour 1

Hour one of the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie featured Head Coach Dave Joerger. Listen as Dave gives his thoughts on the direction of the team, especially now that they are a very young team on paper and on the floor. Plus, how he handles tough losses like last nights loss vs the Brooklyn Nets. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-15.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, former scout Chris Landry joined the show for his weekly appearance. Hear Chris break down the news and notes around the NFL combine, as well as the latest news from the busiest league in sports.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-25.mp3

Hour 3

It’s an all NBA third hour, with the fellas breaking down the future of some of the young players in the NBA, how the Warriors can fare without Durant and who they should start in place of Durant after signing former Kings F Matt Barnes. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM PT only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-34.mp3

Hour 4

Hour four is an action packed NBA hour with the Head Coach of the Reno Big Horns and former King Darrick Martin. Plus Doug and Grant take a look at the last spot in the western conference playoff race by breaking down the all the teams in the running remaining schedule. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.