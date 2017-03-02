BREAKING: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva

March 2, 2017 3:14 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s Kings game, and what to expect for the rest of the season.  Next, the guys talked about Colin Kaepernick’s decision to stand during the National Anthem next season, and what was accomplished during his protest last season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Sports Illustrated story with James Harden and his career in the NBA. After that the guys get in to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about the combine and what the interview process is like. They also talked about Jack Del Rio’s comments about losing another home game this season when they travel to Mexico City. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys Adrian Ross joins the guys to talk about the NFL Combine and what it’s like for College Football players to try and make it in the NFL.  Next, the guys talk about the Vikings wanting Adrian Peterson back, and where they thingk he will go this season.  The guys also talked about Jerry Jones’ daughter not allowing him to tweet.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

