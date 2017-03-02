Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night's Kings game, and what to expect for the rest of the season. Next, the guys talked about Colin Kaepernick's decision to stand during the National Anthem next season, and what was accomplished during his protest last season.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Sports Illustrated story with James Harden and his career in the NBA. After that the guys get in to "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talked about the combine and what the interview process is like. They also talked about Jack Del Rio's comments about losing another home game this season when they travel to Mexico City.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys Adrian Ross joins the guys to talk about the NFL Combine and what it's like for College Football players to try and make it in the NFL. Next, the guys talk about the Vikings wanting Adrian Peterson back, and where they thingk he will go this season. The guys also talked about Jerry Jones' daughter not allowing him to tweet.

