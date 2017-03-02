WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed By Homeowner In Stanislaus County

March 2, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Empire, stanislaus county

EMPIRE (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after an apparent home invasion suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner late Wednesday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to two incidents believed to be related that night. A little before 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Oregon Park area of Empire to investigate a reported assault.

Deputies found that two people had been robbed by a group consisting of three men and a woman. The group had gotten away by the time deputies arrived.

Less than a half hour later, however, authorities got a report about a home invasion and shooting along the 5200 block of Campos Place.

At the home, one of the home invasion suspects was found dead inside. Another suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was also being detailed by the homeowner, deputies say.

It appears that the man was shot by the homeowner during a struggle inside, deputies say.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked at juvenile hall. He’s facing charges of homicide, home invasion, robbery and also had a prior warrant out for his arrest.

Detectives believe the earlier incident and the later home invasion are connected. Authorities are still looking for the third man and the woman, who were seen getting away just after the shooting.

