Public To Sound Off On PG&E Rate Hikes At Public Utilities Commission Meeting

DAVIS (CBS13) – Groups opposed to PG&E’s new rate structure are being told to speak out at a Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday at UC Davis.
Many PG&E customers said their bills in December and January skyrocketed for no reason.
The utility says the hikes are due to a combination of rate changes and increased usage during winter.
State Sen. Jerry Hill is calling for PG&E and California’s Public Utilities Commission to fix the company’s rate structure.
Concerned customers can speak out during the public comment period at the UC Davis meeting.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.