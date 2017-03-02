Public To Sound Off On PG&E Rate Hikes At Public Utilities Commission Meeting

March 2, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: PG&E

DAVIS (CBS13) – Groups opposed to PG&E’s new rate structure are being told to speak out at a Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday at UC Davis.

Many PG&E customers said their bills in December and January skyrocketed for no reason.

The utility says the hikes are due to a combination of rate changes and increased usage during winter.

State Sen. Jerry Hill is calling for PG&E and California’s Public Utilities Commission to fix the company’s rate structure.

Concerned customers can speak out during the public comment period at the UC Davis meeting.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

