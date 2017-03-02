Wet Winter Could Bring California Fire Danger, But Deep Snowpack Could Cut Risk

March 2, 2017 10:47 PM By Lisa Meadows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With all the rain we have seen this winter season, a lot of people are wondering what that may mean for our wildfire season. The rain can help, but it can also hurt. More rain can help drought conditions in the long run, but all of the large dead trees from the five-year drought are still prevalent across California. All the rain will increase low-level vegetation like grasses, which becomes a dry fuel and can help spread the fire to the dead trees.

We may still see an active fire season, but it is possible that it may be shorter. All of the snowpack in the high country should continue run off into the start of the wildfire season which will keep things wetter and hopefully fire free in some locations a little bit longer.

