Crystal Ball Gazing; The Grant Napear show with Doug Christie 3/3

March 3, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Hield, Darren Collinson, Lonzo Ball, NBA Draft, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings walkls off the floor during a timeout against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on November 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have look to have a few lottery picks in the NBA draft with about 20 games left on the season. Listen to Doug and Grant discuss a few options for the team moving forward if they decide to somewhat tank or make a effort to make the playoffs.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour two Kings PG Darren Collinson joined the fellas and spoke about how he has been dealing with the big trade and moving forward as the teams starting guard, as well as some of the thoughts on his younger teammates coming along this year.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Aaron Torres of Fox Sports joined Doug and Grant to break down some of the upcoming college basketball games in an important weekend of action. Plus the fellas continue to discuss the upcoming few weeks in college basketball the NBA and how it all correlates.

Listen to hour three here:

 

Hour 4

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour four of the show, Doug and Grant answer listeners questions surrounding the NBA, Kings future, and stretch run around the association. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia