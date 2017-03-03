Crystal Ball Gazing; The Grant Napear show with Doug Christie 3/3

Hour 1

The Sacramento Kings have look to have a few lottery picks in the NBA draft with about 20 games left on the season. Listen to Doug and Grant discuss a few options for the team moving forward if they decide to somewhat tank or make a effort to make the playoffs.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-19.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two Kings PG Darren Collinson joined the fellas and spoke about how he has been dealing with the big trade and moving forward as the teams starting guard, as well as some of the thoughts on his younger teammates coming along this year.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-29.mp3

Hour 3

Aaron Torres of Fox Sports joined Doug and Grant to break down some of the upcoming college basketball games in an important weekend of action. Plus the fellas continue to discuss the upcoming few weeks in college basketball the NBA and how it all correlates.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-38.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four of the show, Doug and Grant answer listeners questions surrounding the NBA, Kings future, and stretch run around the association. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.