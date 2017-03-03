Palladio Beer Week Information

Sac Beer Week is in full swing and the Palladio is getting in on the fun offering residents in Folsom a place to celebrate. Six venues are participating and diners can test beers and bites progressive dinner style, eating and drinking their way through Palladio.
Passports get stamped at each location. A full passport enters diners into drawings for free food and drinks at Palladio restaurants.
