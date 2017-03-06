1 Person Dead After Cement Truck Crashes On I-5 In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in the North Sacramento area early Monday afternoon.
The scene is on the northbound side of I-5 in between Interstate 80 and Arena Boulevard.
Sacramento Fire crews are at the scene and report a cement truck has crashed into the center divide. It is unclear if any other vehicles are involved in the crash.
Head Here For The Latest Traffic Conditions
California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert and are advising drivers to avoid the area for the time being.