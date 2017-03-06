1 Person Dead After Cement Truck Crashes On I-5 In North Sacramento

March 6, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in the North Sacramento area early Monday afternoon.

The scene is on the northbound side of I-5 in between Interstate 80 and Arena Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire crews are at the scene and report a cement truck has crashed into the center divide. It is unclear if any other vehicles are involved in the crash.

California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert and are advising drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

