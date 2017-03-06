Former Raiders, Tennessee OL Marvin Dies Following ALS Fight

March 6, 2017 1:49 PM
HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) – Former Super Bowl champion and Tennessee player Mickey Marvin has died.

Paul Luck of Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Henderson said Marvin died Monday. He was 61 and had been fighting ALS.

Marvin was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders in 1977, started at right guard from 1978-86 and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He played for the Volunteers from 1973-76 and helped them win the 1974 Liberty Bowl.

Marvin was a native of Henderson.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

