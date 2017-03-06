Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Arraigned On Felony Charges

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva was arraigned in court Monday on charges related to several white-collar crimes.
Police arrested Silva Sunday afternoon at San Francisco International Airport as he returned from a vacation in Colombia.
Silva is facing several felonies including embezzlement, grand theft, misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.
His attorney maintains Silva’s innocence.
Bail was set at one million dollars. Silva’s attorney asked for a reduction in bail during the arraignment.
The San Joaquin County district attorney’s office is expected to reveal more about the case following Silva’s arraignment.