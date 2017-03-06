Truckload Of Used Bottles Stopped At Border, Driver Suspected Of Recycling Fraud

March 6, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: fraud, Recycling

BLYTHE (CBS13) – Authorities say a man tried to drive a truckload full of bottles into California to try and defraud the state’s Redemption Value Program.

The driver was stopped at the Blythe border inspection area back on Jan. 10. According to a release from CalRecycle, the driver – 27-year-old Eduardo Herrera – claimed his trailer was empty.

However, agents opened up the back doors and saw that the trailer was full of used beverage containers. Herrera wasn’t able to give the agents a bill of landing or an imported materials report, CalRecycle says. He was soon arrested and had his trailer impounded.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of used beverage containers were inside the trailer, authorities say. The aluminum would have had a potential CRV of $8,734, while the plastic bottles would have been worth $1,440.

Herrera later told agents he had picked up the trailer in Phoenix for a buddy. The plan was to deliver the truck to a yard somewhere in Los Angeles, but Herrera still claimed not to know the exact location of the yard.

Herrera is now facing charges of felony recycling fraud, attempted grand theft and conspiracy.

