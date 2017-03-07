HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the Kings loss in Denver, discuss the Raiders stadium situation in Las Vegas, and touch on Andrew Bogut’s injury with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Sacramento Kings player development and how watchable they are to fans currently.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the latest involving a new stadium for the Raiders in both Oakland and Las Vegas. Then, some talk on Tom Brady’s new nutrition business. Finally, Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair joins The Drive to talk about the battle between Oakland and Las Vegas for the Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Bair interview here:

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the struggles of the UFC recently and the career of Rhonda Rousey before Michael Duarte from NBC Los Angeles joins The Drive to talk about the drama going on in the Lakers front office. Then, some talk on what happened after Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game last night plus DeMarcus Cousins’ bout with a heckling fan.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Michael Duarte interview here: