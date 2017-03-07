Location. Location. Location; The Drive – 03/07/17

March 7, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Jeanie Buss, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Lakers, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

630383888 Location. Location. Location; The Drive 03/07/17

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the Kings loss in Denver, discuss the Raiders stadium situation in Las Vegas, and touch on Andrew Bogut’s injury with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Sacramento Kings player development and how watchable they are to fans currently.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

raiders helmet Location. Location. Location; The Drive 03/07/17

(Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the latest involving a new stadium for the Raiders in both Oakland and Las Vegas. Then, some talk on Tom Brady’s new nutrition business. Finally, Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair joins The Drive to talk about the battle between Oakland and Las Vegas for the Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Bair interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

647673838 Location. Location. Location; The Drive 03/07/17

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the struggles of the UFC recently and the career of Rhonda Rousey before Michael Duarte from NBC Los Angeles joins The Drive to talk about the drama going on in the Lakers front office. Then, some talk on what happened after Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game last night plus DeMarcus Cousins’ bout with a heckling fan.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Michael Duarte interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia