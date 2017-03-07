WWE To Induct “Ravishing” Rick Rude To Hall Of Fame

“Ravishing” Rick Rude is the next name to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Bleacher Report.
Known for his colorful ring attire, Rude made his WWF debut back in July of 1987 as part of the Bobby Heenan family.
Throughout his career, Rude was able to leave an impact on both the WWF and WCW. Rude was with the WWE from 1987-1990 where he won the Intercontinental championship beating the Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania V.
In 1991, Rude left WWF for WCW and spent the next six years with the Atlanta based promotion and was a three time WCW International World Heavyweight champion and a one time WCW United States champion.
Rude then went back to the WWF in 1997 and was a co-founder of D-Generation X but never wrestled.
Rude joins Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page, and Beth Phoenix as the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductees.