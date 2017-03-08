3 People Dead In Crash On Highway 99 South Of Merced

MERCED (CBS13) – Authorities say three people have died after a crash near Merced on Wednesday morning.
The scene is on northbound Highway 99, south of Mission Avenue.
California Highway Patrol’s Merced division says a pickup truck was heading south down the highway when, for an unknown reason, the driver crossed over to the northbound lanes and right into the path of an SUV.
The driver and passenger of the pickup, identified as 50-year-old residents of Modesto, were killed in the crash. The driver of SUV, a man in his 20s from Chowchilla, was also killed in the crash.
CHP is still investigating the crash and it is unclear if the driver of the pickup was under the influence at the time.
Both the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound Highway 99 in the area are blocked for the time being.