49ers To Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk To 4-Year Deal

March 8, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk is a soon-to-be San Francisco 49er.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted the news of a negotiation between the fullback and the 49ers on Wednesday. 

Juszczyk averaged 1.5 receptions per game last year, and was selected to play in the Pro-Bowl. He can put pen-to-paper with this deal when the free agency signing period opens opens on Thursday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted about the deal too. He says the deal is worth $21 million and will last 4 years.

