49ers To Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk To 4-Year Deal

Kyle Juszczyk is a soon-to-be San Francisco 49er.
Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted the news of a negotiation between the fullback and the 49ers on Wednesday.
Let's try this again: Ravens Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk plans to sign with the 49ers assuming no last-minute negotiating snags, per sources.
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 08, 2017
Let's try this again: Ravens Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk plans to sign with the 49ers assuming no last-minute negotiating snags, per sources.—
Juszczyk averaged 1.5 receptions per game last year, and was selected to play in the Pro-Bowl. He can put pen-to-paper with this deal when the free agency signing period opens opens on Thursday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted about the deal too. He says the deal is worth $21 million and will last 4 years.
The #49ers are giving former #Ravens FB Kyle Juszczyk a 4-year deal worth $21M, source said. #fullbacks 💰—
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 08, 2017