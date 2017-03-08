Man Caught After Walking Away From Jail Work Crew, Now Faces Time In State Prison

March 8, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: auburn, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – A man’s 40 minutes of freedom after walking away from a jail work crew will be costly, deputies say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Bryce Henderson is a minimum-security inmate who was assigned to a jail work crew in North Auburn Wednesday.

A little after noon, deputies announced he had walked away from the work crew near F Avenue in the Dewitt Center.

Henderson was missing for about 40 minutes before deputies having lunch at a nearby restaurant spotted him walking by. He had taken off his jail shirt, the deputies said.

The deputies immediately arrested Henderson.

Henderson had been in jail since Feb. 28 on charges of identity theft and a probation violation, according to the Placer County Jail log. He is now facing a year in state prison for walking away from the work crew.

