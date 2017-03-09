The Sacramento Public Library Foundation Authors on the Move FundraiserThe Sacramento Public Library Foundation presented “The Hero’s Journey” Authors on the Move and fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency on March 3, 2017 This year’s “Authors on the Move“ marks our 15th year of brought together 40 plus distinguished California authors and their recently published books for an evening of literary delight. keynote speaker, Héctor Tobar recently published novel, Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of Thirty-Three Men Buried in a Chilean Mine, and the Miracle that Set Them Free. Deep Down Dark tells the true story of 33 miners who were buried underground in a Chilean mine for 69 days beginning on August 5, 2010. When the men were underground they agreed that they would tell their story once, to one person. This event supports the Library’s Summer Reading Program and the Foundation’s operations!