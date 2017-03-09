Begin the Rebuild; The Drive – 03/09/17

March 9, 2017 9:17 AM
HOUR 1:

Brian Hoyer #2 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of the game at Soldier Field on October 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Brian Hoyer (Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings blowing a 28 point lead in San Antonio, the 49ers latest free agent signings, and Ty Lawson’s legal issues on Morning Brew.  Then, the gang talk about the draft pick situation as it stands right now for the Sacramento Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

img 3786 Begin the Rebuild; The Drive 03/09/17

‘Playing To Win’ Premiere (Photo By Bobby A. Solorio)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk more Kings basketball and the rehab process for Rudy Gay. Then, a conversation on political leanings of sports fans based on the sport they support. Sacramento Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds stops by The Drive to share his thoughts on the new direction for the Kings and the franchise’s future.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the whole Jerry Reynolds interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 617512386 Begin the Rebuild; The Drive 03/09/17

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to discuss the teams’ recent free agency signing and address the rumors involving Kirk Cousins. Producer of the new documentary “Tomboy” featuring Kayte Christensen, Sean Madison, joins The Drive to preview the documentary airing this Friday on Comcast Sports Net.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrow interview here:

Listen to the Sean Madison interview here:

