Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings blowing a 28 point lead in San Antonio, the 49ers latest free agent signings, and Ty Lawson’s legal issues on Morning Brew. Then, the gang talk about the draft pick situation as it stands right now for the Sacramento Kings.
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk more Kings basketball and the rehab process for Rudy Gay. Then, a conversation on political leanings of sports fans based on the sport they support. Sacramento Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds stops by The Drive to share his thoughts on the new direction for the Kings and the franchise’s future.
San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to discuss the teams’ recent free agency signing and address the rumors involving Kirk Cousins. Producer of the new documentary “Tomboy” featuring Kayte Christensen, Sean Madison, joins The Drive to preview the documentary airing this Friday on Comcast Sports Net.
