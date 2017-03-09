Police: Woman Carjacks, Sexually Assaults Deaf Man Leaving Shelter

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) – Salisbury police say a woman abducted and sexually assaulted a deaf man as he was leaving a local shelter.
Delmarva Now reports (http://delmarvane.ws/2mFSBc7 ) that the man was leaving the Christian Shelter on Saturday morning when 42-year-old Tina Graham allegedly forced her way into his car and forced him to drive to her home. Police say Graham then stole the man’s keys, wallet and cellphone and ran into the house. Police say the man followed, and once inside Graham stripped down her to underwear, jumped on the man’s back and sexually assaulted him.
Police say the man resisted and Graham eventually gave up and returned his belongings. Police say the man alerted the authorities.
Graham has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking, a first-degree sex offense, false imprisonment and other offenses.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.