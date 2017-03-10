Kevin Johnson Nets New Gig As Vice Chair Of Sports Agency Company

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson has a new job.
Friday, Independent Sports & Entertainment announced that Johnson has joined their sports agency company. He will be serving as Vice Chairman of ISE.
The company says Johnson will be working on corporate vision and strategy. He will also help clients with contract negotiations and career development.
ISE says they represent more than 300 athletes in the NBA, NFL and MLB.
Ron Burkle, who played a role in preventing the Sacramento Kings’ sale to Seattle, is chairman of ISE.
Johnson served two terms as Mayor of Sacramento, from 2008 to 2016.