REVIEW: Doctor Strange Brings Special Effects Awe To New Level

I am a huge comic book fan; in fact I worked at a comic book store throughout my college years. I have seen many if not all of the Marvel Universe movies, but Doctor Strange sets itself apart. Since 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel has been playing the long game. Its goal was to create the intricacies of an entire superhero universe that are so well done in the comics and translate it to the big screen. So for me, Doctor Strange and his story have been long awaited, and I for one couldn’t wait to review the Blu-Ray with all the extras!

Without giving too much away, if you have not seen the movie it is a special effects spectacle. It takes the mind-bending, revolving cityscapes that are reminiscent of the movie Inception to a new level, involving masterfully coordinated fight scenes and mystically powered beings. Beyond the awe factor of its special effects, this movie provides an all star cast of critically acclaimed actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Mads Mikkelsen. Even if you’re not a huge fan of traditional superhero movies, this movie has a wider appeal.

This is an origin story, of what seems to be another three-part installment of the aforementioned Strange universe as well as an eventual cross-over into the Avengers. Which will aptly tie up the mystical aspect of the Marvel universe. Expect a serious story line that blends Western Culture and Eastern mysticism, with comic relief from standout Benedict Wong (Marco Polo, The Martian).

The DVD extras and bonus features are amazing. Featurettes that include; In-depth synopsis of Doctor Strange and the Marvel Universe. Backstories and origins. A behind-the-scenes look and how they went through eight—yes eight—Lamborghinis to perfect a crash scene. There was also a look at casting for the movie and even a featurette on the various props and spectacular wardrobe.

Beyond the featurettes are several deleted scenes, a gag reel, a hilarious mini-movie featuring Thor and audio commentary with director Scott Derrickson.

If you’re a big fan of superhero movies, namely the Marvel universe grabbing the DVD is essential.