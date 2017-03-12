2 Die At Michigan Home Running Generator During Power Outage

March 12, 2017 9:13 AM

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities believe two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning while running a generator at a southern Michigan home during widespread power outages from last week’s windstorm.

Police say 75-year-old Lonnie Sibbett and 70-year-old Leona Sibbett were found dead Friday evening at the home in Leoni Township, about 70 miles west of Detroit.

Blackman-Leoni Township public safety director Mike Jester says officers found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in the house and in the enclosed garage where the generator was running.

MLive.com reports the house had lost electric service.

Utility companies say electricity has been restored to more than 90 percent of the some 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses that lost power from Wednesday’s powerful winds.

DTE Energy estimates all power will be restored by late Monday.

