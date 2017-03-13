El Dorado Hills Business Finds Unique Way To Say ‘Thank You’ To First Responders

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Big Apple Bagels on Francisco Drive has been serving the El Dorado Hills community for about two years, but now they want to serve up meals for free.

Scott and Stacy Walters have come up with a new way to support local police, firefighters and EMTs with the “Feed a First Responder” program.

“I was an ER nurse for eight years and I have an appreciation for law enforcement, EMS, and I know they sacrifice a lot,” Stacy said.

On your next visit to the shop, they invite you to pay it forward by donating money towards a drink, a bagel or sandwich so that any first responder walking through their doors can order whatever they want and it’s already paid for.

“About 60 dollars has been given in a weeks’ time,” Scott said.

In this one week roll-out, they’ve served a few officers and firefighters and hope other businesses will be inspired to join in.

“They ordered and when they came to pay for it, Scott said it’s taken care of, and they were very appreciative,” Stacy said.

The owner’s son actually has aspirations to be a first responder.

“I’m gonna start off as an EMT, then hopefully transferring as a firefighter,” said Jorden Walters.

The program is just a little bit love and appreciation for the men and women who put their lives on the line for us every day.

“That little of a thank you for the guys that don’t hear the thank you is what we’re trying to do,” Scott said.

At last check, they have about 60 dollars in donations so far. But they’re hoping to spread the word so other businesses can somehow take part.