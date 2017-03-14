1 Dead In Head-On Crash On Highway 4 Near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash on Highway 4 Tuesday morning where at least one person has died.
The scene is near Stanley Road on Highway 4.
California Highway Patrol responded to the scene a little before 6:30 a.m. to investigate a head-on crash. Officers found a pickup truck and another vehicle had been involved in a crash.
One person was killed in the crash, CHP says.
Traffic is being diverted from Highway 4 onto Levee Road for the time being.
It is unclear how long the road will be blocked.