1 Dead In Head-On Crash On Highway 4 Near Stockton

March 14, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash on Highway 4 Tuesday morning where at least one person has died.

The scene is near Stanley Road on Highway 4.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene a little before 6:30 a.m. to investigate a head-on crash. Officers found a pickup truck and another vehicle had been involved in a crash.

One person was killed in the crash, CHP says.

Traffic is being diverted from Highway 4 onto Levee Road for the time being.

It is unclear how long the road will be blocked.

