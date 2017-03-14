VOTE NOW: Should California Teachers Have To Pay State Income Tax? | WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions   Play The College Basketball Bracket Challenge For A Chance To Win

Jared Cook Expected To Meet With Raiders

March 14, 2017 3:56 PM
Jared Cook is looking to find a new home, and the Oakland Raiders might be the right fit.

Reports suggest that he could meet with the Raiders if he doesn’t sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network tweeted it out.

In ten games for the Green Bay Packers last season, Cook had 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown.

