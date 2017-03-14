Jared Cook Expected To Meet With Raiders

Jared Cook is looking to find a new home, and the Oakland Raiders might be the right fit.
Reports suggest that he could meet with the Raiders if he doesn’t sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted it out.
After his visit with #Vikings, assuming he doesn't sign, TE Jared Cook is expected to meet with #Raiders, I'm told. A strong landing spot—
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2017
In ten games for the Green Bay Packers last season, Cook had 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown.