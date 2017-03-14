Modesto Family Terrified To Visit Victim After Freeway Beating

MODESTO (CBS13) — The family of a Modesto man beaten by a dirt bike gang on a Bay area freeway wants justice for what happened. Alex Quintana, 35, is still in the hospital in San Francisco, in a lot of pain, waiting for a second surgery on his leg.

“I couldn’t ask for a better brother, and to see him like that it breaks my heart,” said Quintana’s sister, Natalie King.

King says the family is terrified to even drive on the same highway to go see him.

She says her brother is a Lyft driver who was working hard to support his fiancee and their 3 month-old son but now all that’s changed.

“He’s nervous, he won’t drive again for a long time because he doesn’t want something like this to happen again,” said King.

King describes what happened last Wednesday as her brother was on his way to pick-up passengers at San Francisco International Airport when he was confronted by 12 to 15 dirt bike riders doing stunts on the highway and slowing traffic.

At one point, she says her brother tried to exit the freeway when a dark car stopped in front of him.

“All the bikers surrounded him and they were already hitting on his car, and they broke the window and side mirrors and when he got out to see what’s going on, that’s when one of the guys swung at him and knocked him down,” she said.

King says in the end, one of the bikers ran over Quintana’s left leg breaking it in 3 places.

“He’s got bruises all over his arms, thank god he blocked his face,” she said.

Fifteen-year-old Jacob Prochnow went to visit his uncle in the hospital and says watching the video was tough.

“It’s sad seeing my uncle in pain. Even f he accidentally did bump into them, why would they start attacking him,” said Jacob.

With no real leads in the case, the family just wants one thing, justice.

“I just want them to pay for what they did to him, cause they hurt a really good guy, they really did,” said King.

Since Quintana can’t work, his family is struggling financially so they started a Go-Fund-me page: https://www.gofundme.com/alex-quintana

Quintana and his fiance just had a baby and they could use donations of diapers.

Meanwhile, his doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down before his next surgery. But Quintana will have to stay in the hospital for at least another week or so, with a long recovery after that.