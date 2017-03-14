The Top March Madness Moments Ever

March Madness is upon us, and we’re looking back at some of the most unforgettable moments of the NCAA Tournament.

Campus Riot has a list of their top March Madness moments. Here are highlights:

Valparaiso vs Ole Miss

Back in 1998, No. 13 Valparaiso was up against No. 4 Ole Miss in the first round. Ole Miss was up by two with 2.5 seconds left when Valpo’s Bryce Drew scored the buzzer beater that sent the Valparaiso Crusaders to the second round for the first time in program history.

George Mason University vs Connecticut

George Mason’s 2006 March Madness run is one of the biggest surprises in tournament history. Beating Michigan State, North Carolina and top-seeded UConn to reach the Final Four, perhaps their best moment was defeating Connecticut by two in OT.

University of North Carolina vs Oregon

Of course Michael Jordan is on the list. During his time at North Carolina, he helped the program seal the deal on the 1982 National Championship. Jordan scored 16 points that night, while James Worthy had 28.

Indiana State vs Michigan State

1979’s championship game featured Larry Bird against Magic Johnson. Both went on the do great things, but it was Michigan State and Magic Johnson who took home the title. Johnson racked up 24 points that night, and Bird scored 19 playing with a broken thumb.

Duke vs Kentucky

Christian Laettner facilitated this win by scoring an 18-foot fadeaway with 2.1 seconds left, sending Duke to the Final Four in 1992. It’s still considered one of the best moments in March Madness history.

Georgetown vs Villanova

After their championship win in 1984, Georgetown was the favorite to secure the title in 1985. The Villanova Wildcats went down in history when they took down Goliath and became the lowest-seeded national champion in history.

North Carolina State University vs Houston

The #1 spot goes to the NC State Wolfpack after their win against Houston in 1983. The play to end it all, combined with the celebration footage, make this the most memorable moment for many.