Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Posts Bail, Will Soon Be Released From Jail

March 15, 2017 1:10 PM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Anthony Silva could soon be a free man.

The former Stockton mayor has been in police custody since March 5. He was arrested at San Francisco International Airport as he returned from a vacation in Colombia.

Silva is facing several felonies including embezzlement, grand theft, misappropriation of public funds and money laundering. Silva embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds between 2010-2014, the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office alleges.

Bail was set at $1 million. Silva’s attorney asked for a reduction in bail during the arraignment, but the judge kept the original bail amount after the district attorney said they believed Silva fled to Colombia on the same day the arrest warrant was signed.

He is expected to be released at any time from San Joaquin County Jail.

At a court hearing on March 6, Silva entered a not guilty plea to the charges. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 13.

