On the eve of madness; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/15

Hour 1
On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, listen as Doug and Grant speak about the match ups on the court tonight they are most excited to see between the Suns and Kings. Plus the fellas keep you up to date on the local UC Davis Aggies basketball team’s first round game.
Listen to hour one here:
Hour 2
In hour two of the show, Suns Radio analyst Tim Kempton joined the show to break down some aspects around the game this evening. Plus the fellas discuss some of the upcoming potential NBA draft prospects the Kings could be potentially looking at.
Listen to hour two here:
Hour 3
The Sacramento Kings VP Chris Granger joined the fellas in hour three to give all the points needed for the Sacramento fans attending the NCAA Tournament.
Listen to hour three here: