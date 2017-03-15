VOTE: Are you planning to fill out a March Madness bracket? 

UC Davis Wins First Ever NCAA Tournament Game

March 15, 2017 6:10 PM
In their first ever NCAA Tournament game, UC Davis defeated North Carolina Central 67-63 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Aggies were led by junior forward Chima Moneke who had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Up three with four seconds to go, senior guard Brynton Lemar made one of two free throws to put the game out of reach late.

UC Davis qualified for the NCAA Tournament after defeating UC Irvine in the Big West Conference Championship game to clinch a birth into the tournament. Davis was placed in one of the two 16 seed First Four games on Selection Sunday.

The Aggies will continue their first trip in the big dance Friday at 3:50 PM against the #1 seed in the Midwest section, Kansas on TNT.

