Attic Fire Forces Evacuation Of South Sacramento Home

March 16, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: attic, Fire, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A small fire broke out Thursday morning in the attic of a South Sacramento home.

The homeowner tells CBS13 he noticed some lights were out in his attic before he went to bed Wednesday night. He was woken up Thursday to the smell of smoke.

He and another person inside the home, their two dogs and two cats were able to get out of the home safely.

The man called 911. Firefighters came to his home a short time later and put out a small fire in his attic area before it could spread.

