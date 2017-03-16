Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night's Kings win over the Phoenix Suns. They also talked about the beginning of NCAA Basketball Tournament and how everyone's bracket is doing so far. After that they took some time talking about some of the upsets last night in the NBA.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys were talking more College Basketball and some of the upset of the days. Next, Garrett Temple came on with the guys to talk about the Kings season so far, and how he is trying to help some of the rookies this season. The guys also talked about the Raiders off season and how they will try and improve on last year's success.

Hour 3

In the the third hour of the show the guys talked some more about the NFL off season and what teams needs are for next season. The guys got back in to tournament news and looking for upsets in the first round. The guys went back to the NBA, and talked about the MVP race and who should get it this season.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with more tournament news about upsets, and some talk about UC Davis vs Kansas tomorrow. The guys got back to the NFL with Brian Hoyer on the San Francisco 49ers, are they going to look for another quarterback. They also talked about what the other teams are going to do to get a QB.