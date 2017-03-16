COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note

Sacramento State Grads Hope To Score With Pick-Up Basketball App

March 16, 2017 6:28 PM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento State graduates are hoping to create a new way anyone can get in a good playground basketball game.

Sacramento State twin graduates Dante and Dominic Morris invented the app Hoops Map together. They grew up playing pick-up basketball together, but as adults, finding games became a challenge. Now they’re looking for a shot at entrepreneurial success.

The app opens with a map of the world, letting users check-in with a location and a time for their next game. The app has 1,000 users, and it’s growing by the day.

