Sacramento State Grads Hope To Score With Pick-Up Basketball App

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento State graduates are hoping to create a new way anyone can get in a good playground basketball game.
Sacramento State twin graduates Dante and Dominic Morris invented the app Hoops Map together. They grew up playing pick-up basketball together, but as adults, finding games became a challenge. Now they’re looking for a shot at entrepreneurial success.
The app opens with a map of the world, letting users check-in with a location and a time for their next game. The app has 1,000 users, and it’s growing by the day.