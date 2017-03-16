COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks

San Francisco 49ers Re-Sign Chris Jones

March 16, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, Chris Jones, football, NFL, NFL Free Agency, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed DT Chris Jones.

The team’s Twitter account posted the news, and their website says that he’ll be on for a one-year deal.

Jones went to the 49ers after the team claimed him off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in November. During Jones’ four years playing in the NFL, he has appeared in 41 games. He has registered 107 tackles and 9.0 sacks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia