San Francisco 49ers Re-Sign Chris Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed DT Chris Jones.
The team’s Twitter account posted the news, and their website says that he’ll be on for a one-year deal.
Jones went to the 49ers after the team claimed him off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in November. During Jones’ four years playing in the NFL, he has appeared in 41 games. He has registered 107 tackles and 9.0 sacks.