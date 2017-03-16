COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Theft Suspects Lead Cops On Chase Spanning From Elk Grove To Stockton

March 16, 2017 9:48 PM

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase that bounced between Elk Grove and Stockton.

Officers spotted suspects in a vehicle burglary leaving a Target store on Laguna Boulevard and chased them onto Highway 99.

At one point, speeds reached around 100 mph, and officers dropped the pursuit. Later, the California Highway Patrol and Galt Police picked up the chase that led them to Stockton when the suspects suddenly turned around and headed back to Elk Grove.

The men ditched their car in an Elk Grove neighborhood and were later arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia