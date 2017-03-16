Theft Suspects Lead Cops On Chase Spanning From Elk Grove To Stockton

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase that bounced between Elk Grove and Stockton.
Officers spotted suspects in a vehicle burglary leaving a Target store on Laguna Boulevard and chased them onto Highway 99.
At one point, speeds reached around 100 mph, and officers dropped the pursuit. Later, the California Highway Patrol and Galt Police picked up the chase that led them to Stockton when the suspects suddenly turned around and headed back to Elk Grove.
The men ditched their car in an Elk Grove neighborhood and were later arrested.