Man Turns Himself In for Hit and Run Accident

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS13)- Sacramento Police tell CBS 13 that the man wanted in connection with the hit and run truck versus bicyclist accident which occurred on Marysville blvd and Los Robles Boulevard Wednesday night has turned himself in.
47 year old Wilfredo Cortes was booked into jail on charges of hit and run causing death after the vehicle he was allegedly driving failed to stop after hitting a bicyclist .
Police released two photos showing the truck leaving the scene on Thursday. The identification of the bicyclist has not been released pending next of kin notifications being made.