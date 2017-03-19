Governor Brown Requests Presidential Declaration For Oroville Dam Spillway

March 19, 2017 6:49 PM

SACRAMENTO CA, (CBS 13)-  Governor Brown requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to aid with repairs to the damaged Oroville Dam Spillway today.

If approved it would provide aid to state and local recovery efforts following the set of February storms which have caused flooding, major damage to levees and  evacuation of counties.

This follows three other Declarations  approved by President Trump providing aid to the Oroville spillway situation.  Those declarations specifically dealt with damage caused by storms in early and Late January.

 

 

