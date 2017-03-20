COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Oregon Doubling Its Bottle Recycling Redemption Rates Starting April 1

March 20, 2017 6:20 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Starting on April 1, Oregonians will be able to double the money they get back for recycling their old plastic water bottles, soda cans and beer bottles at redemption sites throughout the state.

A measure which requires payment of the 10-cent refund for covered beverage containers beginning the first of the month, regardless of refund value indicated on the container, was overwhelmingly approved by the Oregon Senate on Monday and heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.

The Oregon Legislature set a trigger for the deposit to increase to 10 cents if the recycling rate fell below 80 percent for two consecutive years. Last year state officials said that had happened and the increased bottle rate was set in motion.

Oregon was the first state to adopt a bottle refund bill back in 1971 as a way to encourage recycling. Ten other states have similar laws, but only Michigan currently offers a 10-cent refund.

