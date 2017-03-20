COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Sharks Sign College Free Agent Tim Clifton

March 20, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Hockey, San Jose, San Jose Sharks, Sharks, Tim Clifton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – The San Jose Sharks have signed unrestricted free agent center Tim Clifton to a two-year contract.

Clifton will join San Jose’s AHL affiliate on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season before the contract signed Monday officially kicks in.

The 24-year-old Clifton just finished his senior season at Quinnipiac. He had 13 goals and 12 assists in 39 games, while winning 58.2 percent of his faceoffs. Clifton finished his college career with 44 goals and 51 assists in 155 games.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia