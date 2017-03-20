COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Spike Lee: ‘Fishy’ That Colin Kaepernick Still NFL Free Agent

March 20, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee says it’s “fishy” that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent.

Kaepernick’s season-long protest of the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games became a topic of national debate last season. Kaepernick was protesting police treatment of minorities in the country. He has indicated he plans to stand for the anthem next season.

Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday that he had brunch with Kaepernick in New York. The director questioned what crime Kaepernick has committed. He says the quarterback’s lack of suitors “smells mad fishy to me.”

Lee is suggesting his hometown New York Jets take a look at Kaepernick.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia