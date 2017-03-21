FEATURED: Send Gerald Martin a birthday card | Runaway theatre fundraiser

DA: Man Mistakenly Texted Prosecutor About Trading Marijuana For Heroin

March 21, 2017 5:20 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man mistakenly sent a text message to a Pennsylvania prosecutor indicating that he wanted to trade marijuana for heroin.

Luzerne County prosecutors say Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews received a text Nov. 2 using drug lingo that they called an “obvious text for a drug deal.” They say she later received a photo of a plastic bag containing a green substance on a scale.

Authorities said 29-year-old John Raimondo, of Plymouth, was arrested at the supposed drug swap outside a shopping center in Edwardsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

He’s now being sought after failing to appear for a hearing.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Raimondo couldn’t be found Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

