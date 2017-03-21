FEATURED: Send Gerald Martin a birthday card | Runaway theatre fundraiser

Former Congressman Wants Sacramento County’s Help With Gibson Ranch

March 21, 2017 6:25 PM By Jennifer McGraw

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Concerns over cost have placed a popular park in jeopardy, but at the very least, the county will keep the park open.

“Oh I don’t know where we would go,” said Bob Wernli who lives nearby.

When it’s sunny, Bob and Laura Wernli circle Gibson Ranch in Elverta up to four times every day.

“All of the activities and the beauty of it and the geese. I mean you’d be surprised how many kids have never seen a goose,” Laura said.

It’s home to dozens of horses, wildlife, and a place of refuge for a 100,000 visitors each year.

“Picnics, barbecues, birthdays, open space, 5K runs, horseback riding, fishing, camping,” said Doug Ose, park operator and former congressman.

The only problem, it’s not racking in the revenue to keep it open.

“Mr. Ose has experienced financial losses at the park, approximately $236,000,” the city said.

Ose signed a contract with the county to keep the park running for the past 6 years, but as of next month, he’s asking the county for help or handing it back.

“One, fix the problem. If you can work it out with Ose, then work it out with Ose. If you can’t, work it out with someone else,” he said.

Ose wants to continue running the ranch.

“We just need to fix the financials, that’s what it’s all about,” he added.

County leaders are coming up with a solution. One scenario, Ose gets financial help and that was a favorable plan.

“Keeping it private is good. Mr. Ose has done a good job of the last six years,” said Sue Frost, District 4 County Supervisor.

Another solution, raising the costs of the park, which for the Wernli’s who are on a fixed income, that would be a bad deal.

“We spend three or four hours out here and any event that’s out here, we are out here,” Laura said.

The board of supervisors said there are options, but closing the park isn’t one of them.

Ose has agreed to work with the county in the interim until a long term feasible option is presented.

