Rest For The Weary: The Lo-Down – 3/21

March 21, 2017 3:11 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the NBA resting players, and what the solution is to stop teams from resting their star players. They took calls from listeners who gave their opinions on how to stop the rest epidemic in the NBA.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(John Woike/Hartford Courant/MCT via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about Rich Paul, Lebron James’ agent, and what it takes to be an actual sports agent.  The guys then went back to talking about rest in the NBA, and if it’s something that can be changed.   They also talked about the Women’s College Basketball Tournament and if anyone will be able to beat UConn.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Raiders and if fans would want Marshawn Lynch or Adrian Peterson.  Next, the guys talked about Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Colin Kaepernick and how he thinks Kaepernick has a lot of good years left. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

