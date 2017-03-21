They care about Rest but not the WBC;The Grant Napear Show with Doug Chiristie 3/21

Hour 1
On the Tuesday edition of the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the fellas speak about NBA players and coaches resting on road games and why no one really cares about watching the World Baseball Classic in the US.
Hour 2
The coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joins the show for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus. Hear Coach Joerger talk about resting players, how he fells its time for his young players to get some extra minutes and the type of fish he likes to catch while back home in Minnesota.
Hour 3
In hour three Doug and Grant speak to Jordan Cornette of Campus Insiders about the latest around the NCAA Tournament and his first round picks. Listen as Jordan rechosses his sweet 16 and what are some things we should be looking at as we approach the second weekend in the tournament.
Hour 4
The WBC has begun and Grant continues to wonder why no one cares about the WBC and why he doesn’t care about the competition. Plus listeners file in to ask about the NBA rest, Kings and Grant’s airlines expertise.
