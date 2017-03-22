DEVELOPING: Man reportedly pedestrians with vehicle, stabs officer in London | Live coverage from CBSN COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Drafting the Future; The Drive – 03/22/17

March 22, 2017 9:08 AM
LaVar Ball, LeBron James, Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka

HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk LaVar Ball’s comments on LeBron James’ kid, Steve Kerr, and the Tom Brady jersey heist. Then, more on LaVar Ball and his beef with LeBron James. Finally, some conversation on Marshawn Lynch potentially playing for the Oakland Raiders.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate something about ducks and horses before Threefer Madness featuring Serge Ibaka vs Robin Lopez, James Harden, and the top sandwich in the NBA. Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News joins The Drive to talk the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA National Tournament.

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate spend an extended segment talking Sacramento Kings basketball and the development of their young players. Then, some debate on the direction of the Kings and their approach to the 2017 NBA Draft. Finally, Re-Brew of some of the show’s top moments to wrap things up.

