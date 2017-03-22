Remaining Evacuations For Oroville Dam Incident Lifted

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – All emergency evacuations put in place for the Oroville Dam spillway incident have been lifted.

The announcement came down Wednesday from Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

“Effective immediately, Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea has lifted all evacuation warnings and advisories for Butte County residents previously affected by the February 12th Oroville Dam spillway emergency evacuations,” according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.

Work continues on the primary spillway and other areas eroded by higher-than-normal water releases. In addition, rock benches and check dams are being constructed to slow water and minimize erosion on the emergency spillway.

“These past six weeks have been a very difficult and unsettling time for many individuals and families affected by the danger posed by fast-moving erosion to the emergency spillway,” said Sheriff Honea. “I couldn’t be more proud of this community and the countless unsung heroes who helped their neighbors and cared for those who needed it most.”

Honea urges all residents to ensure they have an emergency plan and supplies ready for any and all emergencies that may come up throughout the spring season.

A county evacuation plan has been developed and may be accessed by visiting www.buttecounty.net/OEM.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign up for emergency mass notifications at www.buttecounty.net/emergencymassnotification, and bookmark www.buttecounty.net.